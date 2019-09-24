ALBION — Noble County can apply for a grant to help pay for safety fixes to a rural county road where three people lost their lives in January, the Noble County Commissioners learned Monday.
A state official gave the go ahead to apply for a grant to help fund a project that would move the road approximately 30 feet to the north. It would also include the installation of a three-way stop sign where the Ball Road intersects with C.R. 700W.
The decision comes after a previous, more extensive fix was shot down by the state as not being cost effective.
In a meeting July 8, the commissioners heard a proposal to make substantial safety improvements to a sharp curve on the Ligonier-area road where a family of three died earlier this year.
During that meeting the commissioners learned the proposal was ready to be submitted in an effort to get grant funding for the fixes.
At the meeting Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith went over an engineering report for improvements at the curve where Ball Road meets C.R. 700W, estimated to cost $1.41 million.
In February, a car driven by JJ Reyes, 50, of Ligonier, slid off the snow-covered curve and into the Elkhart River. The vehicle flipped and filled with water. Reyes and his two daughters, Zulia Reyes, 15, and Valeria Reyes, 13 — were pronounced dead after the overturned vehicle was pulled out of the water.
At the commissioners’ July 30 meeting, Smith said he had heard back that the county’s efforts to receive Highway Traffic Safety Improvements money would need to be scaled back to $575,000 for the Ball Road project.
Smith had submitted the application to the Local Technical Assistance Program, which forwarded it on to a special commission. That commission ran the data through its mathematical formula for such projects and came up with a benefit-to-cost ratio of 0.41. Projects with a benefit-to-cost ratio greater than 1.0 are considered for funding.
Smith’s latest proposal scored well enough to allow the county to apply for a grant which could fund 90% of the project.
Instead of completely realigning the roads, Smith said the new project would simply move the roadway farther from the river bank, therefore creating enough clearance that should prevent future drivers from sliding into the water in a similar situation.
“This was the next big hurdle we needed before we can move forward,” Smith said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners told Smith to draft an ordinance which would lower the speed in a 1.8-mile section of Angling Road in northern Noble County to 40 mph.
The Noble County Highway Department did a traffic study on the stretch, which runs from Northport Road to the Noble-LaGrange county line. The study showed average speeds of 52 mph in the stretch, with multiple vehicles clocked at higher than 75 mph.
Several crashes have occurred in that section over the last few years, Smith told the commissioners.
The section of Northport Road to the south of the area in question is a 40 mph zone, according to Smith. When the road reaches LaGrange County, the speed limit is 35 mph.
• The commissioners also approved advertising an ordinance which would create stop signs on C.R. 500S where it intersects with C.R. 800E.
• Smith reported that the Noble County Highway Department would be seeing striping done on its road for up to 100 miles starting soon.
• County Highway Department superintendent Richard Rogers told the commissioners that his department had done 50 miles of ditch and berm work so far this year, with perhaps up to 100 additional miles being covered — depending on the weather.
