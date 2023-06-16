ALBION — A Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy was honored by the Indiana Senate for the life-saving action he took after he encountered a woman choking while on patrol April 21.
Indiana state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, paid a special visit to the Noble County Annex on York Street Thursday morning to present an Indiana Senate Certificate of Achievement to Deputy Jerry Weber.
On April 21, a woman suffered a serious choking incident while driving north through town on Orange Street.
After hearing the call come into dispatch through the department’s Live 911 platform, Weber rushed to the scene. He was able to perform the Heimlich maneuver to clear the woman’s airway. She had been choking on food and her airway was completely blocked when Weber arrived.
The woman, who was in her 50s, was standing outside her stopped vehicle when Weber arrived shortly after 9 p.m. Dash cam video from Weber’s police car shows her making the universal choking sign by placing her hands around her throat as Weber exited his vehicle.
“She was trying to talk,” Weber said in April. “There was nothing coming out.”
But he readily recognized the “I’m choking” gesture.
Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney bought some precious seconds through an initiative she recommended to the Noble County Commissioners last October. She received permission from the Noble County Commissioners to go ahead with a Live 911 initiative that could help get police officers where they are needed more quickly.
Live 911 — a web-based software program which allows officers to hear 911 calls as they are being made helps potentially speed up emergency response times for police. She had actually heard about the program first from her husband, Noble County Sgt. Carey Coney.
On Feb. 21, Noble County rolled out the program.
Approximately a dozen police officers, some of them off duty, attended Thursday’s presentation in the annex.
Glick lauded Weber for his efforts.
“He knew what to do,” Glick said. “He took care of it immediately. He saved a life.”
Glick pointed out that training had prepared Weber for his save, and emphasized the importance of training to the officers gathered.
Weber was appreciative of the senator’s visit. Too often, an officer’s shift is filled with negativity.
“It means a lot to have the positive reinforcement,” Weber said. “Every day is different. There’s definitely more negative than positive.”
Glick thanked all of the officers in attendance for the work they do on a daily basis.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber pointed out that while Thursday’s presentation was to Weber, the department is filled with officers who take pride in their work.
“This is for all you guys, too,” the sheriff said. “You exude professionalism.”
The Indiana Senate Certificate of Achievement reads:
“In recognition to Jerry Weber for his outstanding service as Noble County Deputy Sheriff. Your dedication and and unwavering commitment to duty exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement. Your remarkable acts of heroism have touched many lives and uplifted our community. The citizens of our great state thank you for your service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.