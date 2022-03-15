Casey Weimer, left, of the Cole Center Family YMCA in Kendallville, makes her pitch for some American Rescue Plan money during Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners in Albion. The commissioners have the final say in the spending of $9.2 million in ARP funds received by the county. Weimer was requesting funds for new air filtration systems for the Y’s two pools. At right is project architect Tom Salzer.