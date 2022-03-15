ALBION — $9.2 million doesn’t go as far as it used to.
The Noble County Commissioners Monday received two requests for funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan grant, which will bring a total of $9.2 million to the county by the end of the summer.
The commissioners did not make any formal commitments, but seemed to be leaning toward using the ARP money for projects already under consideration first, rather than new spending opportunities.
Those “current” projects total an estimated $6 million or so.
The county has already received $4.6 million in its first ARP installment, with an additional $4.6 million expecting to come this summer.
The money is supposed to offset revenue lost to government entities during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Early in Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Gary Leatherman read correspondence from Noble County Thrive to 5 Early Childhood Coalition Coordinator Jenna Anderson, requesting some of the ARP money be used to prop up the county’s childcare system which is lacking in resources and availability.
Leatherman said he expected Anderson to be on the agenda at a future meeting to discuss her proposal.
Commissioner Dave Dolezal suggested that the current vacuum in available childcare for working parents could be filled by the private sector on its own.
“That possibility exists,” Dolezal said.
Later in Monday’s meeting, the Cole Center Family YMCA requested the county consider using ARP money to help replace the two dehumidification units at its Kendallville facility. The units help remove chloromines, a gas that collects in the pool from the water surface to approximately 1 foot in the air, according to Tom Salzer, an architect with Buena Vita, who is designing the YMCA’s new system.
The chloromines pose a health risk if not removed efficiently, and also can cause wear and tear on any metal in the building.
The current system air purifying system used by the pool pulls the chloromines off the surface of the pool to the ceiling where they are filtered. The system under consideration would strip the chloromines off the surface directly, limiting the areas affected by it.
The current units were installed when a YMCA expansion added a second pool in 2000, according to the Y’s Kacey Weimer. The system generally have a 15-year life span.
The Y has been setting aside money for such big-ticket items, but the cost of de-humidification systems such as the one needed at the Y have doubled in the last seven years, according to Salzer.
The units now cost between $400-$450,000 each.
The Y has the money to replace one, but is seeking community partnerships to help pay for the other.
Weimer pointed out that 50% of YMCA members are in Kendallville, but the organization has boots on the ground at Central Noble Elementary and Central Noble Primary schools.
Salzer spoke of similar partnerships in projects he is working on Miami County and in Greencastle, just to name two.
Leatherman suggested the Y approach the city of Kendallville about using some of its ARP money to help subsidize the project as well.
Between the reading of correspondence and the YMCA’s visit, Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel also brought up the ARP issue, seeking guidance.
“I need some number in here to advertise,” Knafel said. “I really do need to do a budget.”
The commissioners, again without making any sort of formal commitment, said they were leaning toward using a portion of the ARP monies for:
• renovations to the Noble County Courthouse, to the tune of approximately $2-$3 million;
• repairs and roof replacement at the Noble County Jail, approximately $2.7-$3 million;
• replacing the septic system at the Noble County Office Complex-South on S.R. 9. The septic system is original to the building, which was built around the 1960s.
“The goal is to tie into Albion’s (sewer) system,” Leatherman said. “We have to do something out there.”
County officials ball-parked that cost at $250,000 or so.
All prices are in flux right now, as labor and materials shortages and inflation have caused prices to skyrocket in some sectors.
“It’s difficult to look at when we’re looking at mammoth inflation,” Noble County Engineer Zack Smith said.
The county recently has someone go through the courthouse with a fine-toothed comb to evaluate needs. The roof was in worse condition than previously thought, Smith said, and the heating and cooling systems are more than 25 years old.
Leatherman said when all of those bills are paid for, the commissioners will see what extra money remains to help other causes.
“I’m hopeful there is,” Leatherman said. “We’re not going to turn a blind eye to it.”
