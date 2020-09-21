KENDALLVILLE — East Noble School Corporation Superintendent Ann Linson was recently honored by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents as the District II Superintendent of the Year for 2021.
Linson said when she got word of she was surprised.
“It is always nice when your peers nominate you for something like this,” she said.
Winners are selected by other superintendents in their district who evaluate candidates for their leadership, communications, professionalism and community involvement. District II includes Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble Steuben, St. Joseph and Whitley counties and a portion of LaPorte.
Linson has been superintendent of East Noble School Corporation since 2010, after serving the district as assistant superintendent and as school principal.
In the nomination process superintendents highlighted successes of the school district including a focus on preparing students to be college and/or career and life ready.
The district has a strong focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), leading to the district’s South Side Elementary School being highlighted on the U.S. Department of Education website.
A key highlight was the district’s utilization of one-on-one technology, which has been prevalent in the district for the last nine years. That experience allowed the district to have an effective transition to remote learning when COVID-19 shut down schools in March.
Linson said equipping each student in the district with one-on-one technology was one of the district’s biggest accomplishments in her 10 years.
“It made the shut down a lot easier,” she said. “It was a smooth transition for us, we didn’t have to play catchup. We could continue to teach our students without missing a beat.”
As students and staff returned to class this year Linson said things are going “much better than expected.”
In an update sent out Monday Linson said the district has been fortunate to only have a small number of COVID positive students and adults.
She said the numbers are low because students and staff are doing a good job of wearing masks, utilizing hand sanitizer and following distancing regulations whenever possible.
“The students and teachers are knocking it out of the ball park,” Linson said.
As the school looks to fall break Oct. 5-9 Linson warns it is no time for students to relax and not adhere to safety measures put in place to stay safe and COVID free. Friday will be an e-learning day for students as staff will be involved in state mandated training.
During her years in administration Linson has served as the president and vice president of the Upper Wabash Valley Superintendents Association. She currently serves on the Parkview Regional Medical Center Thought Leader Forum and the board of directors of the Community Learning Center.
She is a member of the Noble County United Way Early Childhood Coalition and the Kendallville Lions Club. She is also currently a member of the Noble County Economic Development Council and is a part of the Vision 2030 Early Learning Committee as a part of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
