LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Marcus Yutzy, 26, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 400S, was arrested on Saturday for a drug court violation.
Bradley Bell, 26, of the 1400 block of Ashville Drive, Huntertown, was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Daven Lackey, 31, of the 21000 block of Line Road, Bristol, was arrested Thursday for failure to appear.
Cody Carmichael, 29, of the 1200 block of East Summer Street, Wawaka, was arrested Thursday for failure to appear.
Daven King, 30 of the 600 block of East C.R. 275S, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday for resisting law enforcement.
Lisa Gibson, 35, of the 7200 block of South C.R. 200E, Wolcottville, was arrested Thursday for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tasha Bruce, 26, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 75N, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday for driving while suspended.
Craig Ramer, 36, of the 3800 block of South C.R. 200W, Albion, was arrested Thursday for driving while suspended.
Heath Gaham, 35, of the 3100 block of South C.R. 500E, Columbia City, was arrested Thursday for failure to appear.
Matthew Mankin, 35, of the 3100 block of West C.R. 320N, Angola, was arrested Wednesday for possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
David Shaffer II, 47, of the 1000 block of Merryview Drive, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear.
