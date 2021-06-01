KENDALLVILLE — The first Art on Main beehive boxes have arrived in downtown Kendallville, featuring colorful decor that will help brighten up Main Street all this summer.
This week, about half of the 20 boxes have been placed out on Main Street for display, with the other half still getting finishing touches from their artists.
"I'm still waiting on the other half to come back from artists but will get them out as soon as they arrive here at the Chamber," Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson said. "Most of the remaining boxes will go to the block between Williams and Rush Streets. I will also be putting sandwich boards out with information about how to save the bees, pollinator-friendly plants, and info about the auction in September."
Some of the boxes that have already been put out were decorated by Oak Farm School, Habitat for Humanity and Midwest America Federal Credit Union among others.
The hive boxes were selected as this year's Art on Main project, which allows local groups or organizations the chance to decorate the annual item, which is then displayed on Main Street throughout the summer and later auctioned off to raise money for Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s Main Street organization.
This year’s Art on Main project as a whole is being sponsored by NIPSCO.
In recent years, Art on Main has featured items including benches, wheelbarrows and rain barrels, which each get unique paint jobs before going on display.
This year, the hive boxes — which are propped up on rustic wooden crates — will also be paired with information boards containing information about bee conservation and practices, as honeybees have been dying off in recent years threatening not just honey production but also plant pollination more broadly, as bees are responsible for up to 80% of pollination.
The Chamber is also encouraging downtown businesses to take part in the program by decorating their storefronts with bee-themed decor or offering bee-related products with a pledge to devote some of the proceeds to the summer art project.
The boxes will be displayed downtown through the summer months, ahead of an auction set for September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.