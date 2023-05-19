5 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Gabriel M. Jacobson, 28, of the 300 block of Prairie Cove, Avilla, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Jacobson was held without bond.
Jonathan S. Rose, 44, of the 1200 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Steven M. Sage, 42, of the 100 block of South C.R. 350E, Angola, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Samuel N. Shepherd III, 25, of the 400 block of Alamosa, Kendallville, was booked at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Christopher F. Wade, 33, of the 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further warrant charging information provided. Wade was held without bond.
