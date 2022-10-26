KENDALLVILLE — Along with tons upon tons of junk, here's something else Kendallville residents threw out this year — the previous records for annual bulk pickup tonnage.
After four years of curbside bulk pickup, you'd expect that locals had thrown out most of their junk, right? Nope. Not even close.
After bulk pickup dates in April and September, Kendallville residents tossed a total of 202.27 tons of junk, surpassing the 2021 total of 190.67 tons.
Residents did pitch 158.04 tons of junk in 2020 and 167 tons in 2019, during which the city only did one pickup date in the fall both years. Had the city hosted two dates like it does now, both years might have exceeded the 2022 standing record.
As part of the citywide trash contract that Kendallville adopted for the start of 2021, part of the monthly bill residents pays go toward funding twice-annual curbisde pickups.
Prior to 2019, when the city paid out-of-pocket to have Noble County Disposal do a curbside cleanup weekend, Kendallville had not done curbside pickup for bulk items for more than 10 years after the Great Recession hit.
Residents pitched 113.7 tons of stuff in the April 23 cleanup and then tossed another 88.57 tons on Sept. 24.
Kendallville's spring 2022 was similar to 2021 when residents threw out 113.4 tons of stuff, but tonnage was up in the fall from 2021's 77.27 tons.
In total, bulk pickup costs ran $24,907.77, which was actually down slightly from $25,228.17 in 2021 despite throwing out more stuff. The difference in cost is because this year, Noble County Disposal swept the entire city in one day as compared to the past where Kendallville was divided into north and south and trucks and crews were out for two consecutive weekends.
This year Kendallville paid $152 per hour for the garbage trucks and crews, and paid a disposal cost of $51 per ton.
One thing new this year was the Noble County Disposal received help from two local high school sports teams, with the company putting money toward those teams as payment for their labor.
East Noble High School basketball had 11 kids help in 2022, receiving $1,500, while Central Noble High School basketball had 13 players help, receiving $1,800 for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.