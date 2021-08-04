LIGONIER — A Ligonier man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to disarm a uniformed Ligonier police officer in an incident in a factory parking lot.
Nestor Gutierrez-Valenciano, 18, of the 700 block of Marilyn Avenue, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police and booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
In an initial hearing Monday in Noble Circuit Court, Gutierrez-Valenciano’s bond was set at $50,000. If he posts bond, Gutierrez would have to submit to GPS monitoring through the Noble County Probation Department.
Gutierrez-Valenciano remained in custody as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.
According to court documents filed in the case, Ligonier Police Department Patrolman Mike Alexander was dispatched to the the east parking lot of Jeld Wen Manufacturing, 200 Gerber St., to investigate a suspicious person described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt, shorts and white tennis shoes who was attempting to break into cars in the parking lot.
When Alexander arrived, he located an individual who matched the description walking south through the east parking lot, and made contact with him. When Patrolman Chris Shearer arrived on scene, he identified the man as Gutierrez-Valenciano.
Police alleged in the court documents that Gutierrez-Valenciano appeared to be “impaired on some type of drug and appeared to be irritated and unsure of his surroundings.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Alexander asked Gutierrez-Valenciano to place his hands on his marked police car while he patted him down to search for weapons. During the pat down, Alexander removed a straight-bladed knife from the right pocket of Gutierrez-Valenciano’s sweatshirt.
Police located what appeared to be a self-inflicted puncture wound on Gutierrez-Valenciano’s arm. The wound appeared minor, according to court documents, Shearer told Gutierrez-Valenciano to keep his hands on Alexander’s police car to get some medical supplies to bandage his arm.
After Shearer walked to his police car, Gutierrez-Valenciano allegedly turned toward Alexander and “lunged for my service handgun,” according to court filings. Gutierrez-Valenciano was able to get his hand on Alexander’s handgun, but Alexander was able to keep the gun secured in its holster.
Shearer and Alexander were able to take Gutierrez-Valenciano into custody.
Gutierrez-Valenciano was transported to Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, where he was medically cleared for incarceration.
