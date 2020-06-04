KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's Redevelopment Commission approved an emergency facade grant to help Pizza Forum with an unusual problem unearthed by the ongoing streetscape work — a full-size door and window openings located underneath the storefront.
The discovery of a doorway and windows more than 6 feet under the current sidewalk and street level had city officials scratching their heads, especially since Pizza Forum doesn't appear to be the only shop with these underground openings, either.
Construction crews ripping out sidewalks and curbs along Main Street as part of the city's $1.31 million streetscape project uncovered the odd issue recently, discovering an open doorway and window wells under the sidewalk.
"It's actually a doorway, believe it or not, at that level and two windows," Derby said.
The openings were only blocked in with plywood, with no solid fill in the openings, thus presenting a foundational problem for the building on top.
"We've run into four of these instances so far," city engineer Scott Derby said.
Contractors have just recently started tearing up concrete north of Mitchell Street and crews haven't started at all on the east side of Main Street, which means workers may find even more such openings as the project advances.
While Kendallville does have a few existing sub-street entrances in downtown, Derby, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and redevelopment commission members all weren't aware of such entrances existed in places mid-block like where Pizza Forum sits.
Another location mentioned that had similar openings under the sidewalk was below Emerick, Diggins and Zabona Law office, which also sits mid-block between Rush and William streets.
"It's so weird. It's just bizarre," said commission member and Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson, whose office sits next door to Pizza Forum.
"Were their individual steps or was there a full lower level? I don't know. I'd love to find photos," Handshoe said.
Historic photos of Kendallville, such as those in the "150 Years Kendallville Indiana" book compiled in 2013 by KPC Media Group President and Publisher Terry Housholder, have dozens of downtown photos of Kendallville from the late 1800s and early 1900s, but none clearly show sub-level entrances to downtown buildings.
The street and sidewalks in downtown Kendallville 100-plus years ago appear in the photographs to be about the same level they are today.
Old community rumors have circulated about tunnels underneath Main Street, but even if tunnels did exist — they're still relegated to "urban legend" status even today — that doesn't necessarily explain why windows openings would be needed under the street.
When asked Thursday, Housholder didn't have any recollection of such underground entrances.
"Old-timers claimed there were tunnels underneath Main Street. No one could provide any reason for them or even prove that they were real, except for the fact that there were doors along the foundations in some of the basements of stores that led to nowhere," Housholder said.
Ultimately, the redevelopment commissioner approved a 50/50 matching grant for Pizza Forum for work to fill in and shore up the previously unknown openings. Strawser Brothers Construction will complete the work blocking in the openings and filling the pit for $6,400, with the grant covering half at $3,200.
In other business in Thursday's special meeting, the redevelopment commission also approved a 50/50 facade grant for a $15,900 roof repair for Carla Lowe at 128 S. Main St.
Following the roof repair grant, redevelopment commission President Lance Harman raised issues that he wants the board to enforce its rules that people requesting grants appear at the meeting and that building owners produce at least three quotes for projects.
Kyle Baker of Pizza Forum was present but Lowe was not. The roof project also only had one contractor quoting a price.
Governments are required to solicit three quotes or bids for public works projects, which is why the redevelopment commission adopted similar rules for its facade program. Although commission members acknowledged that getting three prices from contractors has sometimes become very difficult, Harman wanted to at least seen more documentation that owners are trying and getting no-bid replies.
Tied in with that, Harman wanted building owners on hand to answer questions, if the board has any, for example, to explain the difficulty they might have run into securing more pricing.
"We're handing out tax money. We have to follow the rules," Harman said.
