LAGRANGE — A large protest by about 40 animal rights activists in front of the LaGrange County office building failed to derail a request by two men for a land-use variance they need to build a new commercial dog breeding facility outside of LaGrange.
The group, chanting “No more puppy mills,” hoped to convince members of the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals to turn down a request by cousins LaVern and Ezra Whetstone for the variance on a 59-acre piece of property located east of 2275 E. C.R. 150N. The pair recently purchased land to build two new houses and a commercial dog breeding facility. They were accompanied at the public hearing by their wives and their attorney, Steve Clouse of Albion.
The Whetstones are partners in Outback Canine, LLC, a commercial dog breeding operation and they breed and raise French and English bulldogs, as well as Boston Terriers and poodles.
LaVern Whetstone currently operates a facility outside of LaGrange that is licensed by the USDA and the state to hold 75 breeding females. Ezra Whetstone currently lives just outside of Rome City, where he has a facility that is licensed to hold 40 breeding dogs. The pair say they are combining their resources by building two new homes and one breeding facility on the land they purchased last year. Together, they have been breeding dogs and selling puppies for more than 15 years.
Clouse started his remarks to the board by saying his clients were not puppy mill breeders, but animal welfare proponents.
“They’re against puppy mills,” he said. “This is not about a new breeding facility in the area. These gentlemen are already commercial dog breeders.”
Clouse described the Whetstone’s plan to build two new houses, two kennels, and the breeding facility as a half-million-dollar investment in the community.
He was quick to point out both Whetstones are licensed by the USDA as well as the state of Indiana, are members in good standing with Indiana Council on Animal Welfare and are voluntary members of Purdue University’s Canine Care program. Clouse said the Whetstone’s facilities often exceed the standards for breeders and called their business ethics “beyond reproach” as well as the “gold standard” for the industry.
“Not at all what you see on TV when they’re talking about puppy mills,” he said. “These men are doing it right.”
Also appearing on a behalf of the Whetstones was LaGrange veterinarian Krystle King, who said she helps rehome the Whetstone’s dogs when their careers as breeders come to an end.
Clouse said the reason for the new business plan is so each man can help out the other.
“All they want to do is combine their efforts so it can be done even better,” he added.
Clouse also said that the homes and the breeding facility will be located in the middle of the property, saying that will mitigate any impact the facility might have had on neighboring properties.
But several of their neighbors didn’t see it that way.
Gary Litke, who said his property butts up against the Whetstones’ land, hired LaGrange attorney Larry Helmer to appear before the board and speak in opposition to the proposal.
“We object to the board granting the variance,” Helmer said as he started his remarks.
Helmer said his client believes that adding 100 dogs in a confined area creates not only cruelty to dogs, but also because the barking and waste materials generated is injurious to the public health and general welfare of the community.
“My client is concerned about the effect this will have on his future health, as well as the health of his neighbors,” he said.
Helmer referred to the proposed breeding facility several times as a puppy mill. He then presented materials created by a nationwide animal rights organization that suggests that LaGrange and Elkhart counties are now leading the nation in the number of dog breeding facility he classifies as puppy mills.
None of the protesters were allowed to be part of the public hearing. LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos, who had several officers on hand, said that because of the coronavirus pandemic and in order to maintain social distancing, only affected parties were allowed in the meeting room.
The board ultimately approved the Whetstone’s request.
Lisa Fletter, who operates the Indiana Humane Advocates page on Facebook, and who help organize the protest outside of the building, said she never thought the protesters could stop the variance from being granted. Instead, she said, she hoped it helped increase awareness of the scope of the puppy mill problem in LaGrange County.
Fletter said she was frustrated that none of the protesters were allowed to speak to the board.
Fletter said her ultimate goal is to change Indiana laws regarding dog breeding to be fair to both the dog and breeder and in the end, to be enforceable.
She pointed to a recent incident on a Howe horse farm, where numerous animals were seized, as evidence of how big the problem is in LaGrange County, and how limited animal welfare laws are at the moment.
“They had five years of complaints on that property,” she said. “It took animal people to finally put enough pressure on authorities to get anything done about that.”
