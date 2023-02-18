WAWAKA — Native plants farmer Donna Schwartz suspects that most rural property owners don’t realize that they have a treasure trove of native plants in their woodlands and wetlands — and there’s income in sustainably harvesting these plants.
Schwartz leads off the schedule of educational speakers at the second annual NoblePalooza on Saturday, March 11, at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. She will speak at 10 a.m. on the topic of “Native Plants in your Landscaping.” Other speakers are:
10:30 a.m.: Dennis Parr, Master Gardener, “Garden Soils.”
11 a.m.: Kathy Burns, Master Gardener, “Attracting Honeybees.”
11:30 a.m.: Kim Poffenberger, Master Gardener, “CoCoRaHS: What Does Weather Mean to a Gardener.”
Noon: Jason Becker, Fashion Farm, “Container Gardening.”
12:30 p.m.: Nick Sorg, “Vermicastings: Healthy Soils Benefit our Community.”
1 p.m.: Carol Keppler, “Pressed Flowers: Garden to Wall.”
1:30 p.m.: Lisa O’Dell, Master Gardener, “House Plants: Confessions of a Serial Houseplant Killer.”
Schwartz’s business, Blue Fox Farms, supplies native plants from all over North America to wholesalers, which in turn supplies plants to retail greenhouses, park departments and landscaping businesses.
Schwartz grows some of the plants on her farm, but also buys plants that aren’t available in Indiana from other native plant farmers in other areas to fill orders.
Blue Fox Farms has sold native plants from Minnesota to Missouri, New York City, Cincinnati, Chicago, Staten Island, Long Island, and all over the East Coast, where using native plants in landscaping is a big trend.
“I want to talk about what resources owners have on their own land,” Schwartz said. “The clientele is large urban and suburban areas, which want to repopulate the plants and wetlands lost, and the pollinator plants for bees and other insects.”
Schwartz said rural residents are surrounded by native and pollinator plants, and have much to offer their urban neighbors. Owners with native plants on their land may take the plants for granted.
“People here are not starving for them like Fort Wayne and beyond,” she said. “Some Noble County owners might have plants to offer.”
Schwartz said many plants in modern landscaping are not native, but may be non-native or invasive species.
Property owners who are planning to revamp their landscaping should consult with a native plants grower like Schwartz to see if native species are found there and can be harvested for other locations.
Owners can also learn whether any of their landscaping plants are invasive species.
As an example, Schwartz said Northern Ostrich ferns are found near older lake cottages because the plants were a popular landscaping trend from the 1940s to the 1960s.
Schwartz acknowledges that some plant providers can get greedy and harvest a lot of plants, but said most providers realize that there’s a limit to how many plants can be dug.
“Native plants can be sustainably harvested,” she said. “You dig one plant and leave two.”
Schwartz spends a lot of time in her greenhouse, added to the farm in 2022, “potting up nature,” as she puts it. There are eight wetlands on the 107 acres of Blue Fox Farms.
The bare roots that she digs up are kept in a dormant state in barrels of peat moss where the right temperature and humidity can be maintained. Cooler rooms are used for more sensitive plants.
The roots are packaged, labeled and shipped in a dormant state. When the package arrives, the recipient pots the plant to awaken growth.
Other plants, like the May Apple common in northeast Indiana woodlands, can be planted directly into the soil. Plants from woodlands and wetlands general love shade.
Native plants enthusiasts will get a second chance to hear Schwartz share her knowledge in case they miss her presentation at NoblePalooza.
The third annual Native Plant Walk will take place Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Blue Fox Farms.
