KENDALLVILLE — Tracie Mullins already has nine cats at home.
Now, she’ll be in charge of another room full of them — willingly — plus dogs, as the new executive director of the Noble County Humane Society.
Mullins, a lifelong Kendallville resident and 1990 East Noble alumna, has worked at the shelter for seven years, three of those as the office manager.
Moving into her new position as the new executive director felt like a natural way to take her work, Mullins said.
“It just seemed like a good fit to step up to the next level,” Mullins said.
Jessica Bruick, the president of the Humane Society’s board of directors, said Mullins is both a great animal advocate and animal lover.
Plus, Bruick said, Mullins already has a good rapport with the community.
“For people that are already familiar with the shelter, it’s not a new face,” Bruick said.
Mullins also has skills that transfer well to being at the shelter — in fact, that’s what drew her to work there in the first place.
Mullins is trained in veterinary assisting, and began working at the Humane Society to use her certification, two fields she said go “hand-in-hand.”
“It just seemed like a great starting point,” Mullins said.
And it’s especially important for a shelter, too, where animals come in, and workers have no idea what kind of medical history they have.
“We want to make sure all animals are getting the best possible care that we can give,” Mullins said.
Mullins replaces the previous executive director, Jennifer Lytle, who left the Humane Society in September. Between then and now, Bruick has served as the interim director.
Looking forward, Mullins has some things she’d like to accomplish with the shelter soon.
One is building a base of volunteers, and hashing out a schedule when volunteers could sign up to help.
COVID-19 hasn’t been great in the way of allowing the public into the shelter, but with things reopening, Mullins is hopeful the shelter can soon take both volunteers and the general public in for adoptions.
Right now, the shetler is open by appointment only, and Mullins estimates that adoptions might increase if the public can come and go as they please.
“We do want to start opening back up and being more available to the public,” Mullins said.
Mullins also wants to see a roof for the dog run, and possibly, a new dog park for the community.
