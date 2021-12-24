SYRACUSE — If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, well, best keep dreaming.
Santa may hit some rain coming into northeast Indiana tonight and Christmas Day is looking to be warm with rain drops likely and snowflakes nowhere to be seen, the Northern Indiana National Weather Service office in Syracuse is forecasting.
Looking back over the last decade, northeast Indiana has seen more gray Christmases than white ones, with snow on Dec. 25 proving increasingly uncommon.
Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office is for a high of 52, a low of 49 and a chance of rain throughout the day.
For Saturday, temperatures will be about the same with a balmy-for-Christmas high of 53. It’s likely to be another Gray Christmas, with a forecast of more rain, so don’t expect to throw open the shutters to find a shock of fluffy snow in the yard.
“The chance for a white Christmas is not looking all that great,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Morris said earlier this week before forecasted temperatures increased even more and the chance of rain shifted to later in the week.
If you’re sitting at home straining to think of the last time there was snowman-levels of accumulation on Christmas morn, you’re not alone.
National Weather Service historical data for Dec. 25 from 2010 through 2020 for the Fort Wayne region showed just three years with an appreciable snow on the ground and just three years with a measurable snowfall on Christmas day.
Last year the region picked up about a tenth of an inch of snow on Christmas, with a trace dusting on the ground. Prior to that, you have to go back to 2017 when the region saw three-tenths of an inch snowfall on top of 3 inches snow depth.
That 2017 year was the coldest and snowiest over the 11-year period.
Other than that, the area had about 2 inches on the ground in 2016 and 1 inch of snow in 2010. Otherwise, it’s been not-white Christmases every other year.
Rain has actually been much more common, with trace amounts of precipitation or more in eight of those past 11 years.
And in 2019, it wasn’t just not snowy and not cold, it was downright Frosty melting outside with a near all-time high of 59 degrees. Anyone who got a new bicycle for Christmas two years back could have taken it out for a comfortable joy ride in a pair of shorts on Christmas afternoon that year.
Temperatures this year aren’t quite that high, but still way above average for the typical Dec. 25. Normal temperatures are a high of about 35, with an all-time record high of 64 degrees in 1982.
Lows usually hang around 22 degrees, with a record low of -15 degrees in 2004.
The biggest Christmas Day snowfall was 11 inches recorded in 1909, with the largest historical snow depth at the start of the day being 11 inches back in 1929, according to National Weather Service records for the Fort Wayne area.
Historical 30-year climate data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed that for the period 1990-2020, the odds temperatures and snow chances had shifted as compared to the 1980-2010 period.
A recent analysis of national weather observations conducted by the University of Arizona showed that the average temperature between 1981-1990 was just below freezing, while for 2011-2020 it was around 35 degrees.
Snow coverage on Christmas Day across the U.S. also dropped from about 47% of the country with an average of 3.5 inches to 38% with an average of 2.7 inches on the ground. The reduction in snow was most pronounced in the Midwest, especially in the area from about central Indiana and Illinois north through Chicago and Detroit regions, that study showed.
Morris said snow has been a rarity in December the last few years, with appreciable snowfalls typically holding off until January. Northern Indiana has been seeing warmer-than-usual Decembers the last few years.
“It definitely seems like we have this brief cool period late October/early November and then kind of a warm up. And a lot of that has really been a reflection of the La Niña pattern we’ve been in,” Morris said.
For those of you who don’t remember much about La Niña and El Niño outside of the Saturday Night Live bit featuring Chris Farley, those represent weather patterns affecting the general position of the atmospheric jet stream, and where those upper-atmosphere winds run can impact weather patterns in the U.S.
La Niña, which is the rarer of the two, is when the jet stream is pushed further north. What that means for northern Indiana is typically warmer temperatures but wetter conditions in the the winter time, Morris said. El Niño patterns are the opposite — with the jet stream further south during those years, Indiana sees colder temperatures but drier conditions.
To get snow on the ground, Indiana has to have a wet system approach the region and then drop into air chilled by below-freezing temperatures.
Morris said northern Indiana has seen some systems that have brought the necessary moisture to the region — that’s all that rain we’ve been suffering the last month or so — but it’s simply been too warm out to produce snow.
“We’ve actually had a few of those systems come through. It’s unfortunate they didn’t have the cold air already in place,” Morris said. “If there’s cold enough conditions out ahead of the system already, then any precipitation we get generally does come out in snow.”
If climate patterns are shifting with higher temperatures even by a few degrees lasting later in the year, that reduces the chances of seeing snow on the ground in time for Christmas Day.
“That has been the trend and even with the new 30 year normals that came out ... the endpoint on that would have been 2020,” Morris said. “That did actually decrease our annual snow slightly. It is kind of indicative of that lower snow amounts trend that we’re seeing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.