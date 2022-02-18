AVILLA — Dog owners in Avilla and around Noble County will finally have a place to bring their furry friends.
Restore Avilla, a local non-profit organization who helps with economic development, announced it met its fundraising goal of $38,000 for the construction of a dog park, the first to be built in the county.
The name of the park will be Crump’s Canine Corral, which the organization chose to name after its highest donors, Vinnie and Camille Crump.
Todd Carteaux, president of Restore Avilla, said this is the group’s second major project they have taken on.
“This is huge for Noble County,” he said. “We’re hoping to have it built this coming spring if the contractor can make it happen.”
The idea of building a dog park started about a year ago where the organization was discussing about how there is no dog park in the county.
He said there were many people in the community who approached them about putting in a park for people to bring their dogs to get exercise and socialize with other dogs.
The park is planned to be located near the Avilla library on Ley Street next to the parking lot. It will be 50 feet wide and 170 feet long with two halves being split down the middle for having different areas for big and small dogs.
The town currently has a nature trail which dogs can run along. The intention of the park is to allow dogs to run freely without their owners worrying about them running off.
He said town officials believed it was a great idea and have been supportive of it throughout the fundraising process.
They plan to hold an opening ceremony for when the park opens in the spring.
“I want to thank everyone for their support for this park,” he said.
