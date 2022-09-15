KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library board of Trustees acknowledged a grant from the Wilbur L. Helmer Fund during its meeting Tuesday evening. The fund is held at the Community Foundation of Noble County.
The Helmer grant is $2,954.14 and designated for operational support of the Kendallville Public Library. The fund designated similar grants for the Kendallville Day Care Center, Kendallville Park & Recreation Department and the Arc Noble County Foundations.
Library director Mindy Patterson said the donation will be used to support the care and maintenance of the saltwater aquarium at the Kendallville location as well as other operational needs.
The parking lot at the Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City has been repaved but striping is not yet completed.
Patterson also reported that she is still working with the installer of the Kendallville building’s roof to resolve the problem of the corrosion spots.
The roof was installed in 2005 and is still under warranty.
The manufacturer of the roof claims it has signed off of the library project, but records discovered so far do not clearly show who signed on behalf of the company, Patterson said.
In other business, the board agreed to change the employee health insurance to an underwritten plan to lower costs. Health insurance is due for renewal on Oct. 1.
The board also conducted the required public hearing for the 2023 budget, but no one from the public commented. The budget will be approved at the Oct. 11 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.