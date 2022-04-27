KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's pocket park is ready for its debut.
On Saturday, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially dedicate the park across from city hall at the southwest corner of Main and Rush streets, followed by a celebration complete with food trucks and live music.
That event is running from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the park. Mayor Suzanne Handshoe will dedicate the park and have a ribbon cutting first, followed by live music from Autumn Grey and food truck offerings including street tacos and Hang 10 Desserts.
The pocket park was a labor of love of a group of dedicated local volunteers and city department heads, who designed and priced the park in house but then sought mostly private funding — the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission contributed $25,000 toward the project from tax-increment-financing dollars — to build it instead of relying solely on city tax funds.
The park sits on the site of a former long-abandoned and eyesore service station. The city went through local courts to have the building condemned and seized control of the property, then tore down the service station and cleared the lot in hopes of turning it into a small downtown park.
The pocket park group set a goal of $216,000 for the project to fund construction as well as maintenance for the annual landscaping costs for the next 20 years. It launched fundraising efforts in March 2021.
It raised the approximately $138,000 it needed for construction within six months and the pocket park started taking shape by September 2021.
The park was complete enough to host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony downtown and finishing touches have been put on this spring to finish the landscaping and install benches and tables. The only thing not ready for Saturday's event are the flowers, which haven't been planted yet due to the weather.
Aside from seating and some green space, the pocket park also features two pergolas and a curb cutout along Rush Street to host food trucks when they visit the city.
The pocket park adds another downtown gathering space after the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council funded and developed The Alley on the south side of the Strand Theatre.
The pocket park is available for people to relax in any day, but it's also going to be a site for events.
The Kendallville Police Department will use the park as the site for its annual officer memorial service this year in May and another concert event has been scheduled for July.
