ALBION — The Central Noble Community School Corporation officially welcomed its new superintendent Robby Morgan at Monday’s board of education meeting as he is set to begin his new position on Friday.
Members of the board welcomed Morgan to his new position as they thanked outgoing superintendent Troy Gaff for his service to the school.
“Thank you for your time here and we wish you good luck in your future endeavors,” said Eric Custer, Central Noble’s board of education president.
Morgan expressed his satisfaction with becoming superintendent saying he’s excited for his new role.
“I’m very excited to start. Gaff took us to a good place and I hope I can continue to bring the school in the right direction,” he told board members.
Gaff announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Central Noble after six years to become principal of Prairie Heights Elementary. He begins his new position Friday.
The corporation has released the details of Morgan’s new contract as superintendent.
He was offered a two-year contract with a base salary of $100,000 per year starting on July 1, 2022 until June 30, 2024. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, if he receives a rating of effective or highly effective, his pay will increase automatically by the amount equal to the percentage or flat amount increase.
His pay is lower than the outgoing superintendent Troy Gaff, who’s annual salary in his most recent contract was $107,436 per year.
He will be employed for 260 work days with leave days subtracted from the number of work days.
This also includes 10 personal days, two sick days and 15 vacation days. Gaff’s contract included the same amount.
His contract includes his benefits which are health insurance, dental insurance, long-term disability insurance, and term life insurance equal to 1.5 times his annual salary.
A sum of $4,500 will be deposited as an annual payment to a 403(b) plan of his choice. He will also qualify for contributions to the corporation’s 401(a) plan account if and/or when it is reinstated in the teacher’s master contract. His salary will be contributed monthly to the corporation’s 401(a) plan account, if and when re-established in the master contract.
He will be reimbursed by the corporation for each mile of work-related travel expenses in any personally owned vehicle or, if allowable, a vehicle owned by Central Noble to conduct business on behalf of the corporation.
The said vehicle shall only be used while on school business and will not be allowed to be taken home or used for any other purpose.
The corporation expects him to attend appropriate professional meetings at the local, state, and national levels and to participate in continuing education programs. The corporation will pay all the superintendent’s reasonable out-of-corporation travel expenses necessary to the proper discharge of his duties.
He will be reimbursed for using his personal cell phone at a rate of 60% of the monthly cost. The corporation will pay the expenses of an annual physical examination for the superintendent.
The superintendent is the chief executive officer of the school corporation. His duties include directing and assigning teachers and other employees of the corporation, organizing and supervising the administration and supervisory staff of the school corporation, including the instructional and business affairs of the corporation, present nominations for certified personnel, recommend to the Board of Trustees regulations, rules and procedures which are deemed necessary for the orderly administration of education within the corporation, and perform all general duties incidents to the office of superintendent and such duties as may be prescribed, from time to time, by the Board of Trustees.
In other business, the board of education welcomed Central Noble Elementary’s new principal, Barry Younghans.
