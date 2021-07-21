Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Sterling R. Bastin, 55, of the 100 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Regan M. Calhoun, 26, of the 200 block of South Morrow Street, Topeka, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Calhoun was held without bond.
Michael R. Campbell II, 28, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:29 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Campbell was released on his own recognizance.
David A. Casper, 36, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Curtis C. Kerr, 51, of the 300 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Kerr was held without bond.
Harlan R. McDaniels, 65, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance. McDaniels was held without bond.
