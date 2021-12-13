LIGONIER — Since outgoing Ligonier city attorney Steve Clouse is moving on to become the next judge for Noble County Superior Court I, the city has a new attorney coming to town to take his spot.
Jack Birch was named the new attorney for the city of Ligonier at the Nov. 8 city council meeting and will officially begin his new position this week as Clouse will be sworn in as Superior Court I judge Dec. 9.
He currently has his own practice, Birch Kaufman LLC, based in Syracuse where they specialize in dealing with private companies and businesses’ activities like mergers and acquisitions along with real estate and zoning.
“I’m happy to have the opportunity. It’s been nice to reconnect with people I’ve known for a long time,” he said.
He has practiced law for more nearly 30 years and is originally from Ligonier.
He graduated from West Noble High School and then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Bloomington and his law degree from IU’s law school.
He moved back to the area in 1991 after finishing college to begin his law practice.
Birch has three kids who are all adults now. His son, who’s the oldest, also attended IU and now works for Syracuse-based furniture manufacturer Polywood. His daughter, who’s the middle, is currently attending medical school in Indianapolis and his youngest daughter is a junior at IU.
He has prior experience working with different municipalities including representing West Noble schools and assisted the city of Warsaw for eight years.
He currently represents the town of North Webster as their town attorney.
When he was asked to become the next city attorney for Ligonier, he said it was flattering to have the opportunity.
“There’s a number of people I know in Ligonier that I went to high school with,” he said.
One of those people was Ligonier’s Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle.
Since being back in Ligonier, he said he was amazed by how much the city has changed over the years and how much it has grown.
He’s impressed by how the city continues to remain vibrant.
“I’ve known Mayor Patty for a long time and she has done a good job growing the city and promoting its strengths,” he said.
Past city attorneys Steve Hagen and Steve Clouse have gone on to become judges at Noble County’s Superior Courts. When asked whether he could become part of that trend in the future, he laughed and said he has no aspirations for that position.
“I have a good practice I’m a part of that is great to work for,” he said.
