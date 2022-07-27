LAGRANGE — For the first time this year, RV shipments in June failed to beat the total number of units shipped for the same period one year ago.
However, Indiana Economist Michael Hicks said that the decline in total units shipped doesn’t mean the RV market is collapsing.
According to the RV Industry Association’s June 2022 survey of manufacturers, the RV trade organization determined that the total RV shipments ended the month with 44,793 units, a decrease of 11.7 percent compared to the 50,796 units shipped in June 2021.
Overall, RV shipments for the year remain up some 7.8 percent when compared to the same period last year. Manufacturers have shipped some 323,831 new units this year.
Hicks, an economist, and professor of economics at Ball State University in Muncie said those watching the industry have to remember that 2021 was an incredible year for RV manufacturers.
“The RV sales decline comes relative to the huge 2021 shipments,” he explained. “So, the July 2022 levels remain pretty strong.”
However, Hicks said he expects to see those declines in units shipped continue.
“We should expect a continued decline in shipments as borrowing costs continue to rise,” he explained. “Even if inflation slows, and gasoline prices pull back from the May/June highs, shipments of RVs will be affected.”
RVIA spokesperson Monica Geraci said the RV market is self-correcting right now after a particularly hot sales year in 2021.
“The RV market is normalizing off of a record year that we saw in 2021 when 19 percent more RVs were built in a single year than ever before,” she said. “We are also getting back to the normal variation in RV shipments by month. RV shipments are historically higher in the spring then taper off a bit through the summer before revving back up in the fall.”
The total number of new units shipped has fallen for the last four months, but July was the first month where the total number of units shipped did not exceed the number of units shipped for the same period one year ago.
In addition, earlier this month, Keystone RV sent the Indiana Department of Workforce Development a WARN notice, announcing it planned to close two of its production facilities in Elkhart County by the third week of September, affecting the jobs of 334 people. The company did say it would retain a small number of those affected, transferring them to other Keystone plants. The company did not give any reason for its decision to close the two plants.
In a monthly statement sent out by the RVIA, the industry organization said it expects to see the numbers of shipped units decline from the record pace manufacturers set last year.
“While early 2022 shipment results have been strong, we do see the market leveling off against 2021’s record numbers,” the statement read. “The latest 2022 RV Roadsigns forecast projects RV shipments for 2022 to range between 537,800 and 561,900 units with a most likely year-end total of 549,900 units, an 8.4 percent decline from the 600,240 shipped in 2021.
That forecast will be updated again in September.
Hicks said while the decline will affect the overall economy of Northeast Indiana, those effects would be modest. The demand for employees by other industries will soften the economic blow an RV industry slowdown would cause.
“The modest slowdown in RV sales will affect the region, but only modestly,” he explained. “The unemployment rate remains low, and unless there are much deeper cuts, most manufacturing firms will be reluctant to cut their workforce deeply. Workers remain scarce and are expected to be scarce for several years.”
Craig Kirby, the president and CEO of the RV Industry Association remains optimistic.
“Millions of RVers have headed to campgrounds this summer to spend quality time with friends and family and take part in the iconic American camping experience,” he said. “More people than ever before know about RVing and RV manufacturers and suppliers have worked to make sure people have options to choose from at dealerships across North America when they head out to buy their first, or next, RV.”
The RVIA said towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 12.8% percent against last June with 39,842 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month down 1.3 percent compared to the same month last year with 4,951 units.
Geraci added that despite the slight downturn, manufacturers are still shipping record numbers of new RVs.
“This latest report of 44,793 units for the month of June is actually slightly higher than the 5-year average for June (2017-2021) of 43,420 units,” she added.
