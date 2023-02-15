KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Fire Department stayed busy in 2022 with an increase in total runs, although fire responses dropped compared to recent history.
Medical runs were up significantly though and the fire department also boosted its public relations work doing things like CPR classes, fire inspections and more.
According to the 2022 annual report filed with the Kendallville City Council last week, the fire department went on 1,077 runs, an 8.2% increase year-over-year.
Within that total, medical runs were up but fire service calls were down.
Close to 3-in-4 runs last year were for medical calls, with 779 runs, up 36.9% from 569 in 2022. Meanwhile, fire runs dropped to 298 from 426, a 30% drop from 2021.
The fire department went on 35 structure fire calls, 10 vehicle fires, nine garbage fires and eight "other" fire calls.
Kendallville's response times were quick, with the city averaging 1 minutes, 16 seconds out the door and 3 minutes, 24 seconds until firefighters arrive on scene, both of which are slightly better than the national benchmark times.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said the increase in medical runs is not just because the department is going to more — when McKinley took over leadership he implemented policy to have KFD to respond to any priority runs — but that there are simply more medical calls occurring.
"That response hasn't changed," he said. "It's just we're seeing more sick people and we're responding based on a priority response, which is life-threatening emergencies."
Because of its quick response times, firefighters often beat the county EMS to the scene, so firefighters are the first responders there to help if someone is having a life-threatening emergency.
When the fire department wasn't hopping on trucks to blare to the next scene, firefighters boosted their public relations numbers significantly from a year ago.
The department taught 210 students CPR, completed 399 fire pre-plans and inspections and taught 467 students in fire prevention classes.
Those numbers were were nearly triple the 2021 totals of 70 CPR students, 109 fire pre-plans and 190 public prevention students.
McKinley said his department has been focusing on more pre-planning in an effort to hopefully drive down fire emergencies. A one-year drop isn't necessarily proof that's happened yet, but with fewer fire runs the department has been able to take on more of that prevention work.
"Fire inspections and doing more public relation of public safety courses, and doing the inspections and pre-planning through businesses and other organizations, that number starts to decline," he said. "We're one of the few occupations where we're trying to put ourselves out of business."
Kendallville Fire Department just filled a vacancy and McKinley said he wants to work toward having enough staff to have two firefighters on duty at each station 24 hours per day. Right now, the department is able to staff two people at one and just one at the other, but he's hopeful the city will be able to fund the expanded staff in the future.
Kendallville got a boost in its ISO rating — a score factored in to determine insurance rates for property owners — at the end of former Fire Chief Mike Riehm's tenure and as the next review comes, McKinley said the department has been working on things like staff and fire prevention efforts that can positively impact Kendallville's score the next time around.
"We're trying to hit those key things we can do a little bit better on," McKinley said.
