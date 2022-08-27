LIGONIER — Musical entertainment, parades and marshmallow-themed activities will dominate the four-day Ligonier Marshmallow Festival over Labor Day weekend.
Festival chairwoman Margarita White said the food options have been expanded for Friday night’s events in Kenney Park.
“We normally had pork burgers but we’ve added Taco Truck, a concession stand with mini doughnuts, shaved ice and ice cream,” White said.
Friday night’s marshmallow roast in Kenney Park is family friendly for all ages. White thinks the roasts could be billed as one of the world’s largest roasts.
White said festival-goers should plan to arrive at the park early on Friday night if they plan to take a tethered hot air balloon ride.
“Get there early, because they do a limited number of rides,” she said.
Jon Ness closes out Friday evening in the park with rock-and-roll before the fireworks at dusk.
Saturday and Sunday evenings are packed with entertainment. Cadence kicks off the evening Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Main Street Stage, followed by Todd Allen Herendeen and the FTD Band at 8 p.m. The Ligonier Fire Department Blue Light Parade will line up at West Noble Primary School to parade a block over on Cavin Street at 9:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Des Dance takes the Main Street Stage at 1:30 p.m., followed by singer Tara Renee at 2:30 p.m. The Fords perform at 5:30 p.m. and the Bulldogs close out the night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
White said this year’s festival will have some new swag. Enameled metal pins of the Little Marshmallow Man, with magnetic back, will be for sale for $5 each at the information booth.
T-shirts featuring mural painted by artist Avis Nesbitt will also be for sale. Nesbitt is the widow of former library director Jerry Nesbitt, who died in May 2021.
The festival schedule is:
Friday, Sept. 2
Kids Activities, 6-8 p.m., Kenney Park
Marshmallow Roast, 6-8:30 p.m., Kenney Park.
Tethered Balloon Rides (weather permitting), 6-8 p.m., Kenney Park.
Jon Ness performs rock and roll music, 7 p.m. -9:30 p.m., Kenney Park.
Fireworks at dusk in Kenney Park.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Burnworth Zollars Auto Group Car Show: Main and Union streets. Registration 8-10 a.m.; show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Merchants Booths: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Third Street near Lake City Bank.
Opening ceremony: 10 a.m., Main Street Stage.
Marshmallow Games: 10 a.m. to noon, Ligonier Public Library lawn.
Pedal Tractor Pull and Race: registration, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Main Street Stage. Contests begin at noon. Racing categories are ages 2, 4, 5 and 6 years, teen and adult. Puller categories are age 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 years.
Your Party Princess with Maribel, Rapunzel and Tinkerbell: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ligonier Public Library lawn.
Marshmallow Bake Off: entries accepted from 11:30 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.; judging at noon at old Ligonier Fire Station.
Face Painting with Michiana Face Painting: noon to 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library lawn.
Bingo: noon to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
Tractor Pull by Elkhart County Garden tractor Pullers Association: 3 p.m. to 9 pm., Main Street south of Union Street.
Ligonier Police Department Bike Rodeo: 3 p.m., West Noble Primary School, Union Street
Cadence: 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Todd Allen Herendeen and the FTD Band: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Main Street Stage.
Ligonier Fire Department Blue Light Parade: 9:30 p.m., Cavin Street. Lineup is at West Noble Primary School.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Merchants booths, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Third Street.
Worship service: 11 a.m. to noon, Main Street Stage.
Bingo: noon to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
KCDC Cardio Drummers: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Main St.
CMA Kindom Cruisers Motorcycle Show: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Main street.
Face Painting by Michiana Face Painting: noon to 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library lawn.
Ligonier Lions Club Corn Hole Tournament: registration, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; tournament begins at 2 p.m. at Ligonier Sports and Recreation Center, 520 W. Union St. Registration is $35 per team. Contact Mel Covie at 574-518-0721.
Des Dance: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Tara Renee: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Main Street Stage.
The Fords: 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Bulldogs: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street Stage.
Monday, Sept. 5
Ligonier Lions Club Pancake and Sausage Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Gazebo Park. Freewill donation.
Merchants Booths: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Third Street.
Police Vehicle Display: 11 a.m., Third Street beside the police department.
Terra Viva Mexican Folkloric Dance Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Main Street Stage.
Bingo: noon to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St.
KC Dance Company Inclognito Cloggers: noon to 1 p.m., Kelsey’s School of Dance Studio on Main Street.
Grand Parade: Line-up is at noon at Grand and Second streets. Parade begins at 2 p.m. on Main Street. The parade theme is “Generations of Marshmallow Fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.