LAGRANGE — Is a haunted house too intense for your small child? Check out the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department Not So Spooky Trail, a Halloween event created with small children in mind. The Not So Spooky Trail is back at the Maple Wood Nature Center tonight from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Families will enjoy a free carnival-styled program with marshmallow roasting, storytime, pumpkin games, Halloween crafts, and wagon rides.
Visitors are welcome to stay for the entire event. Guests are asked to bring some cash for donations in case they like to enjoy a bit of apple cider, warm maple cinnamon milk, or homemade kettle corn.
The wagon rides through the woods may have a little spookiness after sunset. There will be no gore. The focus is this event is a Happy Halloween.
The Not So Spooky Trail is designed for families with preschool and elementary-aged children, but all are welcome. Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 East 100S, LaGrange.
