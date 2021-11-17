LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s Board of Trustees voted to hire a new food services director at Monday night’s regular board meeting.
The board agreed to hire Anitra Pierson to fill that role, starting on Jan.1. Current Food Services Director Tammy Fennell, announced earlier this year that she intended to retire at the end of this school year.
Pierson is a Lakeland graduate who recently moved back to the area after living in California and working in the food service industry.
The board also approved the retirement of long-time Construction Trades Instructor Steve Sherck. Sherck will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
In other business, the board approved the retirement of Lakeland Intermediate School custodian Dan Armey effective Dec. 31. They also approved the resignation of Dawn Parker as a special accommodation bus monitor, the resignation of Paige Herber as a sixth-grade teacher, the resignation of Natasha Eley from her position as a cafeteria worker at the primary school, the resignations of McKenna Shaffer and Kiah Schrocks as special education paraprofessionals at the primary school, the resignation of Sarah McGowen as a special education teacher at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, and, finally, the resignation of Jenny Landez as the school district’s Human Resources Director, effective January 1.
In addition to Pierson, the board voted to hire Estella Castro and June Wood as special accommodations bus monitors and drivers in training, to hire Andi Gearheart and Lisa Shipman s as Title 1 paraprofessionals at the intermediate school, to hire Desirae Back as the junior high school art club sponsor, and to hire Cole Lazano as the junior varsity boys’ basketball coach. The board also approved Anthony Howard as the volunteer seventh-grade boys’ basketball coach and hired Michael Rasbaugh as the ninth-grade boys’ basketball coach.
Board members also arrived hiring Jerry Combs as the box truck driver for the Lakeland Show Choir and approved of Tristyn Martz as a volunteer wrestling coach.
Board members also approve of a new contract between the school system and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to provide the school district with a School Resources Office through 2024.
The board also approved a sponsorship agreement between the school district and the Howe-LaGrange Agency which will provide the school with $5,200 over five years to be used to help fund extracurricular events.
The board also voted to accept a grant from the LaGrange County Community Foundation to be used to provide the primary school with decodable readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.