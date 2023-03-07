EMMA — A first-quarter masterpiece.
The Westview boys basketball team rode a nearly flawless opening stanza in claiming a sectional title over Central Noble Monday, 75-63.
The win improved the Warriors to 17-8 on the season. Central Noble ended its campaign at 18-7.
Westview raced out to a 27-11 lead after one quarter. The Cougars never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.
Westview senior Brady Yoder and juniors Wiley Minix and Luke Helmuth all scored 23 points. Minix also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Central Noble was led by senior Conner Lemmon’s 20 points. Junior Drew Pliett added 18 — all in the fourth quarter. Junior Sam Essegian scored 17. Sophomore Redick Zolman added seven. Junior Isaiah Gard recorded a team-best six rebounds.
Offensively, the Warriors went 8-for-10 from the floor in the opening period, getting 12 points in the first from Yoder and 10 from Helmuth.
Defensively, Westview was just as dominant.
In a Saturday semifinal win over Prairie Heights, Central Noble committed six turnovers for the entire contest. The Warriors forced six Cougar turnovers in the opening quarter and 11 by halftime. Westview had four turnovers at the half — and a 44-24 lead.
“We couldn’t have played much better,” Westview coach Chandler Prible said. “They guys came out with a lot of fire and a lot of energy. It was one of our better games. We got exactly the looks we wanted to.”
“They were hot because our defense wasn’t in position,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “They took care of the ball early on, and they got the shots they wanted. We didn’t take care of the ball early so we couldn’t get the shots we wanted.”
Central Noble took its only lead of the contest, 3-2, on a three-pointer by Lemmon in the game’s opening minute.
The Warriors went on a 9-0 run to take an 11-3 lead with 5:38 to go in the first. Westview went 4-for-5 from the field in the opening minutes, and that one miss was rebounded by Helmuth, who was fouled attempting a putback.
Central Noble clawed back to within 13-11 with 3:39 left in the first following consecutive three-pointers from Lemmon and Zolman.
But Westview closed out the opening period on a 14-0 run in the final 3:39 of the quarter to take its 27-11 lead.
The Cougars were forced to chase from that point on.
In a last-second loss to Westview in the regular season, 51-50, the game was played at Central Noble’s pace.
With a sectional title on the line Monday, the Warriors dictated the flow of the game in the opening half.
Getting off to a fast start was a pre-game emphasis, Yoder said.
“That was one of our main points,” Yoder said. “We knew we could run them out of the gym. We just outworked them.”
Leading 44-24 at the half, the Warriors opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run to take their largest lead of the game, 54-28, with 4:17 left in the period.
Westview led 57-35 after three.
The Cougars did their best to rally in the fourth, getting 18 from Pliett and seven from Essegian in the final stanza.
Central Noble got within 10 points on a bucket by Lemmon with 1:13 to play, but Westview went 7-for-8 from the foul line the rest of the way to keep the Cougars at bay.
Bodey was disappointed in his team’s defense, particularly in the early going.
“They got into the lane whenever they wanted,” Bodey said. “We were very undisciplined.
“They kicked our tail tonight. That’s for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.