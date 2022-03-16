ALBION — The COVID-19 pandemic threw a lot of things out of whack, including public health.
No, we're not just talking about the response to COVID in testing and case management and vaccination. We're talking about the other public health stuff, the routine stuff people should be doing to protect themselves against the other communicable diseases still out there.
Unfortunately the pandemic made that already difficult job even tougher and now local public health officials are trying to make up for lost time.
Noble County Public Health Nurse Anne Lowe came before the Noble County Council a week ago and the Noble County Commissioners earlier this week seeking additional help, hoping to bolster the health department staff in two positions.
One would be taking a part-time public health nurse to full time, while the other would be hiring on a new part-time school liaison position to assist K-12 buildings with health screenings and initiatives.
A key component of both staff adds is to help the county catch up on routine public health measures that help prevent disease outbreaks and catch other problems that can impact child growth and development.
First, the county is looking to add a school liaison, a part-time nurse who would work cooperatively with schools to help them out with screenings and any other needs.
Hospital workers and first responders were obviously overtaxed during the pandemic, but school nurses were overloaded too with a sudden flood of new duties in trying to manage COVID-19 in their buildings, so the state offered grant funds to local health departments to try to offer schools some relief.
"The grant provides funding to hire school liasions to create collaborations with school corporations ... to assist in school health services that may have been neglected due to COVID," Lowe said.
Chief among those would be to assist in required screenings such as vision tests, hearing tests as well as optional services such as dental screenings and care.
"There are required grades that you have to do vision or hearing screenings with every student and screenings on any student that a teacher may feel that it may be necessary," Lowe said. "That also requires following up with the parents and re-screening as necessary."
The liaison would also be able to assist with getting students caught up on required vaccines, as Indiana requires students to have completed multiple vaccine courses while attending public school, Lowe said.
Liaisons would also be available to help out with any other kind of health services schools might need, such as providing help for controlling disease outbreaks ranging from flu to scabies and everything in between, or offering other health training to students and staff.
Lowe said schools that she contacted have been on board for the extra help and the part-time position would be funded fully through a state grant for the next few years to help the county catch up after the pandemic throes.
Speaking of childhood vaccine rates, in regards to the other position — upping the part-time medical nurse to full-time — vaccines are part of the equation there, too.
Indiana's childhood vaccine rates have never been great — prior to the pandemic only about 71% of children got all of their shots on time by 24 months for things like polio, chicken pox, measles, whooping cough, hepatitis diphtheria and more.
"That is now around 60% for the state and the county mirrors that," Lowe said of the current conditions. "We aren't dramatically behind, we're really right level with the state rate and always have been, but it's a significant decrease."
That drop in childhood vaccination rates has a couple likely causes. First, preventative care went by the wayside for a lot of people during the height of the pandemic, so more people simply skipped well-visits or vaccine appointments in those first two years of a child's life, Lowe said.
Second, the hostility toward COVID-19 vaccinations and the rise and spread of vaccine disinformation has also likely had a chilling effect on other types of vaccines too.
The cost is that now nearly 4-in-10 toddlers will be walking around without protection against some fairly common and sometimes life-threatening illnesses.
Three illnesses in particular are a top concern. Measles, one of the most infectious viruses known to mankind can spread very rapidly if an outbreak occurs and is most dangerous to children under age 5 and chicken pox — common in the past but much rarer since vaccines have been introduced — is also highly infectious if it takes root. The third is whooping cough, which can be extremely dangerous, even deadly, to young children.
Those diseases are well-controlled due to modern vaccinations, but given a foothold, they can re-emerge.
"Outbreaks of those do happen, they're not completely uncommon. Now when you have such a large portion of the population, that vulnerable population not vaccinated for it, it concerns me a lot," Lowe said.
Children not getting vaccinated on time is a health risk first and foremost, but it can also become a logistical problem later. Since students are required to get those vaccinations to attend public school, if they don't get them on time what is likely to end up happening is a deluge of vaccine needs when they hit kindergarten.
With vaccine rates dropping, the combination of the school liaison and full-time medical nurse can both help when that day inevitably comes two to three years from now when children born during the pandemic years start arriving for their first days of school.
One other need facing the health department also relating to children is forthcoming changes in lead testing and monitoring.
Currently, health departments are required to do blood testing for children on government health insurance like Hoosier Healthwise or Medicaid to look for blood-lead levels higher than 10 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood.
Elevated lead levels area known to cause developmental problems in children, as lead impacts the brain and brains are developing rapidly in early years of life.
When a child tests over that limit, the health department has to provide case management for that patient, working on health interventions but also helping to coordinate efforts to indentify and remediate the source of lead. The child then also needs to be monitored over months or years with additional screenings.
Right now, Noble County has more than a dozen lead cases, but that number is expected to jump sharply in the future because the threshold for lead is halving to just 5 micrograms per deciliter, which is expected to add numerous more cases to the docket.
Those case management duties are time-consuming, so the full-time medical nurse would also be able to pick up those additional duties on top of childhood vaccine efforts and other health department work as needed.
