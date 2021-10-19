KENDALLVILLE — House of Carz opened Oct. 1 on U.S. 6 in front of Walmart to fill a niche in the used car market here.
“It’s an ideal location out of my market area,” said co-owner Mike Deskins, who has another used-car lot in Rochester. He notes that there are new cars available in town, but not a lot of used cars lots.
Co-owner Nicole Deskins said the Kendallville market is very similar to the market in Rochester, so she is confident that the new business here will be a success. Mike Deskins travels frequently to buy vehicles at auction, both in Indiana and out-of-state.
“We buy cars every day to fill inventory,” she said.
SUVs are the most popular vehicles in the used-car market, Mike Deskins said, followed by Ford Fusions and Ford Escapes. Most of the vehicles are five years old or newer in the price range of $15,000 to $25,000. He said the business works with credit unions and local banks to provide a variety of financing options.
“We want to serve all budgets,” Nicole Deskins said.
The Deskins are training the Kendallville staff now and plan to be in Kendallville at least once a week. Customers can browse online to see all the vehicles available through House of Carz.
“Customers say they ‘feel the difference’ and that’s in our logo, ‘Mike Deskins said.
