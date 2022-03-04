KENDALLVILLE — After it’s downtown ice cream shop closed in recent years, Kendallville now has another place for people to get hand dipped cups and cones as well as a unique treat not found in other frozen shops.
After operating for about five years in Auburn, Hang 10 Desserts has now come to Kendallville too, cohabiting space with Tasty’s Donuts on 441 W. North St. between Culligan and KFC.
Tasty’s is still there and still open for businesses, they’re just renting out about half of the store to Hang 10 now, too.
So, basically, if you’re in a need of a bit of sugar, they’ve got you covered two ways now in one location.
Hang 10 owner Seth Fish just opened up for business on Tuesday, offering twelve different flavors of Hershey’s brand ice cream — same name, but different company from the familiar chocolate guys — as well as other other frozen treats and some baked goods.
It’s been less than a week but already it’s going well, with the foot traffic of people coming in to get donuts helping to get people in the know about his ice cream offerings, more so than if he was starting from scratch in a storefront by himself where getting the word out that you exist can be a big challenge.
“We chose Kendallville because it’s a great location, it’s on U.S. 6,” said Fish, who grew up on Big Turkey Lake. “It’s been great. It’s been a lot busier than Auburn.”
Outside of specialty ice cream flavors — you won’t find plain vanilla or chocolate in the freezer but you could get strawberry cheesecake, kid-favorite Superman, black cherry or cold caramocha among others — Hang 10 also does shaved ice and Dole whip, a Disney parks treat that’s like a soft-serve fruit sorbet.
“It’s really popular in Hawaii,” Fish said of the unique offering. “There’s really no place locally you can get it.”
The Hershey’s ice cream is made in Detroit so he’s sourcing his tubs from the Midwest and along with milk-based classics he said he’s also hoping to get a few dairy-free options for people who may want them.
Hang 10 also offers some baked goods if the donuts nearby aren’t you’re thing, with some cookies and bundt cakes from The Deli at Sixth and Main in Auburn.
While the business is getting off the ground and the weather starts turning away from snow and ice toward sun and ice cream, Fish said he’s looking forward to getting involved in local activities and having his business become involved in the community.
Hang 10 also had a food truck, so expect to see their ice cream and treats out and about at festivals and other events this summer, too, he said.
Hang 10 Desserts is currently operating Tuesday through Saturday from 1-9 p.m.
