WOLCOTTVILLE —Nate Sprunger, a sergeant in Wolcottville’s police department, has been named the town’s new marshal after Wolcottville’s former, Marshal Ryan Kauffman, resigned Wednesday night.

Sprunger is a veteran Wolcottville police officer, who first joined the local police force as a reserve officer in 2012. He became a full-time Wolcottville officer in 2014. Before Wednesday night, Sprunger was a sergeant for the department which has three full-time officers and two part-time.

The town had placed Kauffman on unpaid leave last month. The board provided no additional details on what promoted take action.

Kurt Bachman, Wolcottville attorney, opened Wednesday’s monthly town board meeting by announcing he had received a resignation letter from Kauffman and his attorney. Kauffman’s resignation was conditional, based on the board’s agreeing to approve a severance package that included a one-time payment of $5,000 to Kauffman.

Bachman then summarized and asked the board to approve what he referred to as a neutral letter of reference the town would provide Kauffman. In that letter, the town expressed its appreciation for Kauffman’s 17 years of service to Wolcottville, first serving as a deputy and then later its marshal.

“The town wishes Ryan the best in his future endeavors,” the letter concluded.

The board accepted Kauffman’s resignation by a vote of 2-1. Dean Domer, the board’s president, casting the lone no vote. Domer later said he could not comment on why he voted not to accept that resignation and severance package.

In other matters, Bachman announced the town and a local property owner had reached a settlement over a recently discovered overbilling of sewer and water services. Lauren Newsome, Wolcottville’s newly elected clerk-treasurer, apparently discovered the overage in what the town had charged a Wolcottville manufactured housing park for water and sewer. Newsome is relatively new to the clerk-treasurer’s position. She was elected to that post in August and assumed that job in January.

The property, Pleasant Oaks Estates, is located on Wolcottville’s south side. According to the town’s attorney, its owners were apparently overcharged more than $24,000 in 2019. Bachman told the board members the overage resulted from “inaccurate billing, hardware and software issues.”

Bachman told town board members Wolcottville has agreed to repay the property owners a total of $24,435.52. Fifty-eight percent of the amount must be repaid to the property’s owners within the next 45 days. The remainder, 42 percent or a little over $10,000, will be applied to the property’s future monthly water and sewage bills until that debt is satisfied.

In other matters, the board also passed a new noise ordinance. Domer said the ordinance was needed because a handful of people in town are living in homes without power because of failure to pay issues. Now those residents are using generators to power their homes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that noise has prompted a rash of complaints by neighbors.

Domer said the new ordinance would give the town the tool it needs to address those complaints.