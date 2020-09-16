Five booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Billy R. Collins, 54, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Collins was held without bond.
Jay A. Endris, 46, of the 1400 block of South Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Endris was held on $2,500 bond.
Leahann Forney, 46, of the 3300 block of Eddison Road, South Bend, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Forney was held without bond.
Mikayla M. Hughes, 25, of the 400 block of West Sherwood Terrace, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Hughes was held on $3,500 bond.
Erick T. Lagrand, 37, of the 4200 block of South S.R. 9, Howe, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lagrand was held without bond.
