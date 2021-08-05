ALBION — Enrollment at the Central Noble Community School Corp. is set to decline for the second straight year and, as a result, its revenue is projected to drop.
Superintendent Troy Gaff spoke to board members at Tuesday night’s school board meeting about where the corporation stands regarding revenue and enrollment.
Central Noble went from 1,250 students last school year to a projected 1,205 students this coming year, a 3.6% decrease.
“Unfortunately, we had a large graduating class last year of 106 students and our incoming kindergarten class was in the low 80s,” Gaff said. “The obvious concern is a decrease of 24 students enrolled without any transitions in or out.”
Other school corporations across Noble County have also experienced enrollment declines over the past few years. East Noble has seen its enrollment drop by 3.9% since 2019, while West Noble has experienced a 4.2% drop in the same period.
Gaff said the corporation has seen enrollment increase during the second half of the school year in the past, but unfortunately the increases often occur after they complete the total enrollment count that determines the budget.
He doesn’t believe the pandemic has played a role in the enrollment declines.
“We have a lot of families that move in and out of the district to rental housing and apartments. That may be impacted by the pandemic,” he said.
The area surrounding Central Noble schools is known for a notable homeschool population, which also represents potential students not in the public system.
Gaff said it’s hard to determine whether the pandemic has not made a difference in the number of students moving to homeschooling from public schools.
“The homeschool population has stayed pretty consistent over the years,” he said. “Last year, we did have a slight increase due to virtual learning, if parents didn’t like the virtual option, they had the option to do homeschooling.”
One effort the corporation has done to bring back homeschooled students to public schools is by giving them the option to attend public schools part-time.
Gaff said they have been doing it for the past few years and have seen some progress with it.
In other business, Gaff discussed with board members how the corporation has seen an increase in the number of substitute teachers and instructional assistants after raising the wages for both positions.
