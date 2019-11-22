KENDALLVILLE — A shooting on Kendallville's south side injured one person earlier this morning on Aspen Drive in the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park on Waits Road.
Police responded to a report of a domestic situation according to WANE 15. A suspect was shot by police and transported to an area hospital.
Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police told WANE 15 that his department is taking over the investigation to establish facts and transparency in the officer-involved shooting. He did not provide details of the domestic incident, but said that no children were present in the home at the time.
Walker said that all information from the investigation will be turned over to the Noble County Prosecutor.
Officers from Kendallville Police Department, Noble County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police were on the scene.
This story will be updated as information is available.
Thanks for keeping the locals posted.
