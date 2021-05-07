ALBION — They communicate somewhat regularly over the radio waves.
But dispatchers are a much tighter fraternity than that.
On Thursday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Lazloff, ISP Regional Dispatch Center Manager Bradley Deane and two radio dispatchers from the Fort Wayne Post made a surprise delivery to the Noble County E-911 Dispatch Center through the Totes of Hope program.
Recently, the District 22 State Police Dispatch Center received a tote full of goodies from Miami County Central Dispatch. This tote is a gesture from one center to another center that has been affected by a traumatic event, or even series of traumatic events.
The post’s midnight shift was on the job two weeks ago for a pursuit from Fort Wayne to Kendallville, turned shots fired, turned barricaded event. Miami County dispatchers sent a tote to show their support to their counterparts at the state police.
“It was all for one agency to recognize another,” Deane said. “I was shocked and surprised. They were thoughtful enough to think of us.”
Veteran, and senior regional dispatcher Darcey Goehring suggested “paying it forward” to Noble County E-911, which also played an integral role in the pursuit and shots-fired incident which ended with the arrest of a LaOtto man near the entrance to Johnson Mobile Home Park.
“We were on the receiving end of this,” Deane said. “We decided to pay it forward.”
Less than a week after the shots fired incident, Noble County dispatch, workers had a double fatal car crash on S.R. 3.
“Stuff like that takes a mental toll on people,” Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney said.
The state police post actually donated so many items — which included puzzle books and snacks and soft drinks — that it wouldn’t fit in the large tote it had received.
“It’s nice your neighboring agencies reach out like that,” Coney said. “I was shocked.”
St. Joseph County in Indiana is credited with starting the Totes of Hope program a couple of years ago. Word of the program has spread to other states.
Whether a person is dispatching for a city, a county or state agency, the work binds them together.
“It’s a brotherhood, a sisterhood,” Deane said. “We’re all there to help one another.”
“We take it from when people call in at their worst,” Coney said. “We’re the voice that’s never seen.”
