KENDALLVILLE — There’s an app for just about everything nowadays, and that now includes keeping up with your local school happenings.
As part of a website redesign process, East Noble School Corp. has recently introduced a smartphone app for families and students to keep up with school events, news and even lunch menus.
Available on Apple and Android devices, the East Noble app became available this month as the new school district websites went active.
Technology director Joanna Cook said that mobile devices are where people access most of their information nowadays, so having a mobile-friendly website and app is the best way for East Noble to stay connected to students and their parents.
“Since so many families use smartphones as a primary means to communicate and access information, user preferences for websites have changed due to changes in visitor behavior,” Cook said. “Websites must evolve to deal with these new visitor expectations, so after five years, the district realized it was time to move on.”
The website at eastnoble.net has been streamlined, with a lot of extraneous information removed. The main landing page now contains news, an event calendar and then a live feed of posts from school accounts with current goings-on.
Along with the website redesign, East Noble was able to get its own specialized mobile app, which allows families to get the same information quickly as well as get notifications when new updates are posted.
“The new mobile app was developed to help students, parents, and community members know what is happening in their schools, right from their phones. On it, the school community can easily find out what is for lunch each day, get real-time news, locate contact information for staff members, and find out school event information such as dates, times, and locations,” Cook said.
When logging into the app, users can select individual schools — allowing you to get only the feeds that are relevant to your family — and then view a news feed very similar to what you’d see on social media sites like Facebook or Twitter.
Building administrators and teachers are able to post updates to that feed, whether that be reminders to families or photos or short videos of cool stuff happening at school.
The app also includes a daily lunch menu as well as settings for choosing what kind of push notifications you’d like to receive and from what schools.
You can locate the app by going to your Apple or Android app store and searching for “East Noble.” The app is free to download and use.
Cook will be delivering a presentation, including live demonstration of the new website and app, to the East Noble school board at its upcoming meeting Wednesday at East Noble High School.
