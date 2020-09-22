LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday morning kicked off with a few fireworks, even before the meeting officially began.
A group of about 15 people walked into the room and sat down without wearing face masks, despite a sign posted on the LaGrange County Office building’s main doors advising them that face masks are required to enter the building.
Commissioner Larry Miller and LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos stood shoulder to shoulder in front of several of the group’s members as Miller told them they either had to put on a face mask or leave the building. One member of the group attempted to assert that the county did not have the right to enforce a mask mandate before reluctantly agreeing to put on a face mask.
The group later gathered in front of the office building after the meeting and talked to Commissioner Terry Martin who told them while he didn’t like wearing a mask, he does it to protect others. He also said he wears one both for work and while in the county office building.
“I’m a commissioner and I need to set an example,” Martin told them.
The group told Martin they’d hoped to address the commissioners about the mask mandate but weren’t allowed because they weren’t officially on the agenda. Martin said he understood but the decision wasn’t his to make.
Martin pointed out the local mask mandate was enacted by the LaGrange County Board of Health, not the commissioners, and that the commissioners have no authority to override the county’s health officer’s decision.
In other matters, the commissioner slapped a South Milford property owner with a $1,200 fine after Bill Stewart, the county’s code enforcement officer, told the commissioners the property owner has been uncooperative despite months of attempts to get trash, debris, and other hazardous materials safely removed from plain sight on the property.
Stewart said he has tried to get Ellis Slone Tennent, the owner of 7720 South S.R. 3, South Milford, to clean up his property. Stewart described Tennent as being evasive and difficult to speak with.
Stewart told the commissioners he first stopped by the property May 13, and from the public alley that runs behind the property, took pictures of several old tires, mattresses, and other debris piled up on the property. When Stewart said he attempted to make contact with Tennent, he was told Tennent “fled to Kentucky.”
Stewart said he gave a person apparently living on the property a seven-day order advising Tennent to clean up the property or face a fine imposed by the commissioners. Stewart said he’s returned to the property about every two weeks but had seen almost no progress.
When asked by LaGrange County attorney Kurt Bachman if Stewart thought a public nuisance existed on the South Milford property, Stewart said “extremely.”
The commissioners opted to slap Tennent with a fine of $100 a week, starting when Stewart presented the seven-day order. That fine now stands at $1,200.
The commissioners also gave their approval to a request by the LaGrange County Board of Health for areal spraying of mosquitoes, which began Tuesday.
The effort is an attempt to stop the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Two horses in LaGrange County were recently diagnosed with EEE, and several other cases have been found in surrounding counties. If transmitted to humans by a mosquito, the disease has a 30% fatality rate.
Several airplanes were used to spray a fine aerosol insecticide over a large portion of LaGrange and Noble counties. The spray can kill a mosquito on contact.
One concern about the aerial attack on mosquitoes is LaGrange County is home to more than 300 certified organic farms. This aerial spraying program could cause some of those farmers to lose that organic certification for the rest of the year.
The insecticide used also in deadly to bees, and Steve Engleking, warned farmers and beekeepers with large collections of beehives to protect those bees from the effects of the spray. Most bees will return to the hive late in the afternoon and will remain in a hive overnight. A screen across the entrance to the hive to block bees from leaving and a cover over those hives can help protect the bees inside those structures, he said.
