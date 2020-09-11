Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Alan J. Annis, 33, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 600W, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Annis was held without bond.
Wesley C. Caudill, 20, of the 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license-second offense, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Melissa L. Henry, 46, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Henry was held without bond.
Shalynn N. Klemm, 29, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Klemm was held without bond.
Tia L. Latta, 35, of the 2700 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Latta was held without bond.
Amanda A. Strunk, 46, of the 200 block of Ray Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Strunk was also held on a warrant on a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Strunk was held without bond.
Bobby J. Collins Sr., 51, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6 Waterloo, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Collins was held without bond.
Jeremy W. Holliday, 34, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Holliday was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Holliday was held on $2,500 bond.
Lashonda L. Wilcox, 44, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Wilcox was held on $2,500 bond.
Blaike M. Zimmerman, 26, of the 200 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a pair of warrant. No charging information provided. Zimmerman was held without bond.
Shawn R. Ard, 35, of the 800 block of Harrison Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ard was held on $7,500 bond.
Brandon R. Bentley, 34, of the 1200 block of Mildred Avenue, Leo, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday on five warrants, three charging failure to appear for court and two for which no charging information was provided. Bentley was held without bond.
Teresa L. Geller, 47, of the 600 block of North Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 51, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Irvin was held on $5,000 bond.
Kevin R. Slone, 36, of the 300 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Slone was held without bond.
Kylie R. Stahl, 19, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant No charging information provided. Stahl was held without bond.
Christina F. Wilcox, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
