Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jared C. Greer, 36, of the 500 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Greer was held on $250 cash bond.
Daymond R. Rhodes Jr., 44, of the 9300 block of North Oak Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Branden L. Shepler, 35, of the 1600 block of East C.R. 200N, Warsaw, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Shepler was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.