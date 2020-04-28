KENDALLVILLE — Last weekend’s cruise down Main Street had traffic backed up and created an interminable commute from S.R. 3 to U.S. 6, but police reported fewer problem than the previous weekend’s inaugural escape-the-virus stress reliever.
Incoming Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters, who gets sworn in on noon on Friday, said officers will continue to enforce traffic and safety laws, but otherwise won’t be clamping down on cruisers — at least as long as drivers behave like they did last weekend.
“As long as they’re abiding by the laws ... there’s nothing we can do,” Waters said.
Two weeks ago, when the spontaneous cruise was kicked off by social media posts, there were a bevvy of problems, according to current Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley, including people hanging unrestrained from vehicles and plenty of unnecessary horn honking which disturbed the peace in Main Street neighborhoods.
On Friday, most of those problems disappeared. And when they cropped up, people who received warnings stopped their improper behavior.
“It was much better than last weekend,” Wiley said. “The disturbances were not nearly as prevalent as the week before. We didn’t have any major incidents on Friday night. The participants, for the most part, kept the noise down.”
Waters estimated between 2,000-3,000 vehicles participated in the cruise in. Traffic was backed up on S.R. 3 for two miles as people waited their turn to turn onto Main Street. Traffic was backed up to S.R. 3 to U.S. 6, creating a much longer commute.
“It was truly a mess,” Waters said. “It probably took an hour to get from Drake Road to U.S. 6, maybe an hour and a 1/2.”
Wiley said the Kroger parking lot had to be cleared out of cruisers, and Waters said drivers doing burnouts in parking lots will not be tolerated.
Other than that, if cruisers want to cruise this coming weekend — and they behave — traffic congestion may be the only problem.
But if people start the loud honking of horns, blaring their music and hanging from moving vehicles?
“If those things start to be a problem, we’ll be writing more tickets,” Waters said.
