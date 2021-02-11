Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Stephanie A. Erickson, 36, of the 2700 block of Northgate Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Erickson was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy A. March, 39, of the 100 block of Clark Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. March was held without bond.
Justin Moore, 31, of the 100 block of South Broadway Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Moore was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody A. Morrison, 29 of the 200 block of Shop, Wayland, Kentucky, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morrison was held on $18,066 cash bond.
Kyshawn D. Parker, 20, of the 1200 block of Lumbard Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Parker was held on $1,000 bond.
Dana L. Potts, 56, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Potts was held without bond.
Jonathan J. Spaw, 56, of the 400 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and a warrant on a Level 6 felony charge in which no additional charging information was provided. Spaw was held on $2,500 bond.
