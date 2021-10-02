INDIANAPOLIS — The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department was recognized by the state for its efforts to save an endangered ecosystem while at the same time helping to preserve rare habitats that are home to dozens of endangered animals.
The parks department was recently presented with a 2021 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence for its efforts to restore the Duff Lake fen at Pine Knob Park. The parks department was one of eight organizations honored by the state this year. LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department was honored in the Land Use/Conservation category.
The parks department acquired the Duff Lake fen in two parcels, the first 108 acres in 2013 and an additional 21 acres in 2016, bring the park’s total acreage up to 254 acres.
Park crews, working with crews from Blue Heron Ministries, as well as other organizations, wrapped up the project to restore 180 acres on the park’s north side in the fall of 2019. For nearly four years, crews had been clearing invasive plants and trees from woodlands, prairies, and the fen as well as removing old drains in order to restore those natural ecosystems.
The park is now home to at least 40 different endangered or rare species of plants and animals, including the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake. It hoped the park will provide a home for the extremely rare Mitchell’s Satyr butterfly, said to be the world’s rarest butterflies. The butterfly can only be found only in small parts of Michigan and Indiana.
Environmentalists say the biggest threat to its existence is the butterfly’s loss of habitat.
With the park restored, crews are now wrapped up an additional project that’s placing an elevated walkway through much of the restored habitat, including the Mike Metz Fen, named in honor of the retired parks department Superintendent Mike Metz who first envision the Pine Knob project. That walkway will allow visitors to get close to the rare ecosystems without causing them any damage.
Dr. John Egli, the president of the Park Board, said he’s proud of the work done by the local park department and proud that the state opted to recognize the parks department’s efforts.
“I think we do a pretty darn good job,” Egli said.
The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence are presented annually and were created to recognize Indiana organizations and people who identify, implement and innovate environmental practices into their programs and facilities.
Other organizations that received awards this year included DePauw University for its campus energy master plan, as well as the Environmental Resilience Institute at Indiana University in Bloomington for its local government implementation portfolio that provides outreach, education, tools, training, and support to local governments.
Toyota Materials Handling Inc of Columbus was honored for its carbon dioxide reduction project. Fort Wayne City Utilities was honored for its comprehensive energy policy aimed at preventing pollution and reducing costs.
The Indiana Soybean Alliance of Indianapolis was honored for the development of a soy-based concrete durability enhancer. That project funded research at Purdue University in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation to created a biobased alternative to toxic concrete protectors and sealants.
Food Rescue US-Fort Wayne was honored for its food waste reduction plan that helped divert viable food from the landfill.
Trinity Metals, Indianapolis, was honored for its low-grade magnesium recycling system.
Parks department director Mary Franke said she and the parks department staff were excited to learn they won a Governor’s Award. She thanked all of the people who worked with the parks department to help make Pine Knob what it now is.
“We could not have done this without them,” she said.
