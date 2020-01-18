KENDALLVILLE — The Northeastern Center formally broke ground Friday for its new residential building, Promise Home, and new maintenance building at 1905 Dowling St.
Ground preparation work is already underway at the site, but staff and community leaders donned hardhats and took golden shovels in hand for the ceremony, made brief by frozen ground, blustery wind and the 26-degree temperature.
Michael Steigmeyer, marketing services director for the Northeastern Center, said Promise House will be a 4,017-square-foot facility with eight beds for short-term care, promoting wellness and recovery for adults. Promise House will replace a residential facility in DeKalb County.
The new maintenance building near Promise House will be 6,382 square feet and the central hub for all of the center’s maintenance and transportation services for Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties. The center currently employs eight staff members for maintenance.
Northeastern Center’s workforce is more than 250 to provide outpatient, inpatient and residential services to residents in the four counties since 1977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.