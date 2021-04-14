ALBION — A Wolcottville man was arrested on felony drug dealing and possession charges early Monday morning after police allegedly located methamphetamine hidden in two magnetic storage containers under the hood of the vehicle he had been driving.
William R. Chorpenning, 37, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
At an initial hearing Tuesday afternoon in Noble Superior Court I, Judge Robert Kirsch set Chorpenning’s bond at $50,000. Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery had requested $100,000 bond.
Police allegedly located 15.8 grams of methamphetamine in Monday’s incident, which included the weight of the containers the meth was found in. Possession of meth becomes a Level 4 felony when the alleged weight of the drug is greater than 10 grams and less than 28 grams.
According to court documents, Chorpenning allegedly admitted the methamphetamine was his during a post-arrest interview with investigators, but claimed that some of it was fake. Chorpenning allegedly told police that he is currently living out of his car, but tries to make money to stay in hotel rooms “by selling small amounts of methamphetamine.”
Police field tested a 6.2-gram baggie and an 8.3-gram baggie found under the hood. Both tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Noble County Deputy Jerry Weber was driving southbound on S.R. 3 in the area of Baseline Road behind a white Hyundai Elantra at approximately 12:27 a.m. After allegedly observing the Hyundai make a traffic law violation, Weber activated his emergency lights and made a traffic stop.
Weber made contact with the driver, Chorpenning. Weber allegedly noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Chorpenning allegedly admitted that he had smoked earlier in the day.
Weber began a search of the vehicle at that time. In the passenger compartment of the vehicle, Weber allegedly located a Vyvanse pill, which is a schedule IV controlled substance, court documents said.
Meanwhile, Deputies Tanner Lock and O’Brien had arrived to assist Weber.
Lock began searching under the hood of the vehicle and allegedly located the two magnetic storage containers.
It was Chorpenning’s second run-in with law enforcement this year.
Chorpenning had been arrested at 7:24 p.m. Feb. 6 by Noble County police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Chorpenning posted $10,000 bond on that charge and was released from jail on Feb. 9.
The incident which led to that arrest occurred Jan. 6, when the Noble County Jail was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall was on routine patrol near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Westgate Avenue when he observed a passenger car allegedly operating over the posted speed limit. Beall performed a traffic stop and identified Chorpenning as the driver of the vehicle.
Beall utilized his K-9 partner to make a free air sniff around Chorpenning’s vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.
Beall allegedly discovered a white crystal substance which later field tested positive as methamphetamine. The meth was located inside three separate clear plastic bags located inside a black plastic bag in the back seat of the vehicle.
The methamphetamine had a combined weight of 11.86 grams.
Chorpenning’s next hearing in that case is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 26 in Noble Circuit Court, according to publiccourts.in.gov/mycase.
