Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
DeWayne E. Bontrager Jr., 36, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Bontrager was released on his own recognizance.
Renee N. Burlew, 35, of the 20500 block of M60, Three Rivers, Michigan, was booked at 10:07 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jeffery M. Dean, 22, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Dean was held on $2,500 bond.
Brooklyn A. Hall, 25, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hall was held without bond.
Matthew R. Heine, 40, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Monday on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Heine was held without bond.
David E. Hicks, 41, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Hicks was held without bond.
Jose S. Salazar Jr., 42, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Salazar was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.