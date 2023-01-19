ALBION — A Ligonier man who agreed to a plea deal that would send him to prison for 12 years in August was arrested Wednesday after failing to appear for sentencing in Noble Circuit Court last October.
Vernon D. Hall, 41, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested in October 2021 by Noble County police on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
On Thursday, Hall appeared in Noble Circuit Court via video conference from the Noble County Jail. Judge Michael Kramer ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and set sentencing for Jan. 24 at 2:45 p.m.
Prosecutors said Thursday they were considering filing an additional charge of failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. If convicted of a failure to appear for court charge, Hall could potentially face an additional 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison.
The original charges were filed on Oct. 14, 2021, following an investigation spearheaded by the Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit, which includes undercover officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the Ligonier Police Department. Prosecutors later filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Hall was set to go to trial on the charges in July 2022, but that date was moved back.
On Aug. 29, Hall entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors that called for a 12-year sentence. The deal called for him to serve 6 years on the Level 4 felony and an additional 6 years on the habitual offender enhancement.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the courts, with sentencing set for Oct. 17.
Hall did not show up for court for sentencing, however, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 18.
According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, Hall was sentenced to 8 years in prison on Dec. 9, 2010, in Noble County on a charge of burglary, a Class B felony.
On March 5, 2018, Hall was sentenced to 1 year in prison on charges of two counts of auto theft/receiving stolen auto parts, a Level 6 felony; theft/receiving stolen property, a Class A misdemeanor; escape, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
