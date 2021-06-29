KENDALLVILLE — Mahoney Foundries received a positive recommendation for a tax break to add new equipment to its Ohio Street plant.
The new molding machinery will replace some aging equipment and help the company keep up its production.
Mahoney is seeking to add a $610,620 Hunter HLM-20 Matchplate Molding Machine to its plant at 209 W. Ohio St.
The new molding equipment should help to add two new jobs, with expected salaries of about $40,000 per year for the two positions.
Mahoney Foundries currently employs about 130 people, with total wages over $5.6 million.
"It's replacing existing equipment," President Steve Mahoney said. "These are primary molding machines. We tend to redo them every three to four years. The one it's replacing is a 2001."
The proposed five-year tax break would save Mahoney $20,810 over the five-year term, with the company paying $11,504 in taxes during the period.
EDAC members agreed to send a positive recommendation to the Kendallville City Council for a five-year tax break.
The council will consider the tax abatement at its next meeting on July 6.
