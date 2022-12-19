KENDALLVILLE — Two years after LSC Communications shuttered its operations in the industrial park, the huge facility is set to get a new tenant.
Nearby neighbor Graphic Packaging is planning to lease the 286,000-square-foot building in order to consolidate its warehousing operations.
Phoenix Kendallville Industrial Investors LLC, which currently owns the old LSC plant at 2500 Marion Drive, came before the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee seeking a two-year vacant abatement tax abatement.
LSC Communications, once known as Courier, announced in September 2020 that it was closing the book-binding plant in Kendallville, with the closure set to be complete by Christmas that year.
The building, one of, if not the biggest in the East Industrial Park, has been vacant since then. Kendallville officials previously stated that the size of the building was an issue for some interested parties as it was simply too large for their needs.
Graphic Packaging, which is located two lots to the east — Creative Liquid Coatings sits between the two — is wanting to use the building for warehousing.
Graphic Packaging's primary product is cereal boxes for the food industry.
“We know this was last minute so we appreciate you holding a special meeting for us,” Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Melanie Kellog said. “Graphic Packaging is making a significant investment to expand their presence in Kendallville by consolidating warehousing operations.”
“We've been trying for about a year to try to find a space for them to consolidate,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said of ongoing efforts working with Carl Peterson of Graphic Packaging. “I know they want to grow and they want to grow in Kendallville. This building they wanted to purchase but the owner doesn't want to sell.”
Peterson said the move would retain three jobs of people who are currently working in a different storage facility who would move over to the LSC facility.
Phoenix is looking for the two-year vacant building tax abatement on the $3.56 million property.
That would save the full $91,164 in taxes in the first year, with a 50% savings of $45,582 in year two for a total of $136,747.
Committee members exchange a few brief questions about the reduction as well as the job retention, but otherwise wasted little time in passing a positive recommendation for it.
The vacant building abatement will now go before the Kendallville City Council, which meets tonight at 7 p.m.
