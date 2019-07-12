4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Cody A. Carmichael, 29, of the 1200 block of East Summit Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging contempt of court. Carmichael was held on $500 cash bond.
Jeffrey D. Jacobs, 48, of the 1300 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jacobs was held without bond.
Kevin M. Klaehn, 26, of the 200 block of East C.R. 400S, Albion, was arrested at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of theft (from motor vehicle), a Class A misdemeanor. Klaehn was held on $3,500 bond.
Debra R. Weaver, 52, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Weaver was held on $3,500 bond.
