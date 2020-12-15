Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Thomas D. Day, 18, of the 15000 block of Verity Parkway, Huntertown, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Day was held without bond.
Kristopher V. Grubb, 34, of the 4 County Transitional in Angola, was booked at 7:37 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Norman E. Hightshoe, 52, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Hightshoe was held without bond.
Norberto Daiz Jr., 31, of the 300 block of East South Street, Albion, was arrested T 10:39 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Daiz was held without bond.
Terrikka S. Lincoln, 25, of the 8000 block of Preston Pointe Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years or age, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Camerson O. Wade, 25, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Wade was held without bond.
Thomas W. Gibson, 55, of the 200 block of Wright Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Gibson was held on $10,000 bond.
Maria C. Neri, 32, of the 9800 block of East Rock A Bye Road, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and false informing/reporting. Neri was held on $2,500 bond.
