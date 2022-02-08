ALBION — Students at Central Noble Elementary have been spending the last two school years having to adapt to the constant changes between in-person and online learning.
Oftentimes, the school and its educators have to go out of their way to make sure each students has access to the online content they work on during virtual learning days, putting an extra burden on teachers.
The school recently went back to online learning last week after the region was hit with a snowstorm, which led to the school closing its buildings.
Jared Knipper, principal of the elementary school, said teachers in these situations often have to make sure every student is caught up with class materials and students will have to circle back on things they’re learning about and working on.
“Online learning doesn’t completely impact students’ performance in the classroom, but it doesn’t always help kids in the best way,” he said.
The school has adapted to the changes from online learning by using digital programs like Amplify, which they use for their core knowledge language arts lessons and IXL, which they use for their adaptive math program where students work on diagnostic skills.
He said they have seen in during the pandemic that some students miss out on extra practice when attending class from home since they typically practice all year long.
“We have a lot of digital components as part of our math classes,” he said. “It uses diagnostic tools to know what a student’s learning levels are.”
The program so that students don’t fall behind in math classes and are able to learn at their own pace. It gives students whatever they need to move to the next level of the program.
He said the program also has digital readers when students are learning comprehensive grammar skills that will read them a lesson if they are not able to read it themselves.
“It focuses a lot on oral comprehension skills and being able to understand topics as they get older,” he said.
The online programs get more difficult and challenge the students more as they progress in it. Students who are more advanced are able to do lessons that are at their level and have tools that are available to them for it.
